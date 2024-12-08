Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,445 ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of ICF International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in ICF International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,293.71. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $705,355. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICFI opened at $132.50 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.28 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

