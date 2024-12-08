Pier Capital LLC Buys 31,908 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,619,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,156,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 994,801 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 930,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 143,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,250. This represents a 52.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $50.80 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

