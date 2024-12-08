Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Heidi Henson Purchases 25,975 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Henson acquired 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $100,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CATX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,654 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 1,192,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

