Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $230.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.92.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,690.88. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $10,624,973. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.93. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

