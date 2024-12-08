PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.94. 1,425,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,150,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 33.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in PayPal by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

