Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $97.02 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $97.02 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 97,046,699 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

