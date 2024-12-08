Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 798 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Passive Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

