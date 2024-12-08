Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.28% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSU. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVSU opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

