Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 142,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 166,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Gold Nevada
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.