Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 142,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 166,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Free Report ) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

