Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,174,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 739,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,300.56. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.27. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eventbrite Company Profile



Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

