Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 922.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 747,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $6.41 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $362.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.