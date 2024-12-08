Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $131,000 Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 202,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $888.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.48. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.25%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

