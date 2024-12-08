Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $177,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.