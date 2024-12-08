Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $158,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 663,061 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,476,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,839 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 44,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.