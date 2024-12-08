Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $121,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS opened at $7.87 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,039.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

