Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $409.16 and last traded at $407.74, with a volume of 798492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,586 shares of company stock worth $107,074,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 91 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.