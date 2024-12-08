Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

