Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.