Pacific Center for Financial Services Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

NYSE JPM opened at $247.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $696.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

