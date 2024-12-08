Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 41,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.76.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

