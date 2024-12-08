Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 65,533 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

