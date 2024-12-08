Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.