Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 164,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.