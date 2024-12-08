Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

