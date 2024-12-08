Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 603,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after buying an additional 155,730 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 700,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

