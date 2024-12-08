Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

