Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives $36.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

OBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

OBK stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

