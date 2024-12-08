Omni Network (OMNI) Price Tops $13.21 on Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $205.67 million and approximately $56.26 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for about $13.21 or 0.00013189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,586.25 or 0.99454111 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,904.05 or 0.98772821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,573,894 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,204,227.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.06098033 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $56,910,005.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.