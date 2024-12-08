Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3,645.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 745,050 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $39,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,560,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 277,462 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

