Oasys Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Oasys has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $175.86 million and $1.55 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,402,105,331 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,398,483,783.7655315 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.05147445 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,387,809.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

