NULS Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $60.01 million and $3.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About NULS

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,843,861 coins and its circulating supply is 110,773,086 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

