Northland Securities Raises Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $14.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $562,100.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,024.48. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. This trade represents a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,562,402 shares of company stock valued at $78,043,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

