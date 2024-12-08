Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $178.48 and a 12-month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

