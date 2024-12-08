Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,480,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

