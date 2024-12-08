Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $87,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,530,000 after acquiring an additional 389,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.59 and a 200 day moving average of $481.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $386.96 and a 1 year high of $526.72.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

