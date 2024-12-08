Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $857.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

