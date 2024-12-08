Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 65,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 190,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.