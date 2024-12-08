Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Nomura Real Estate Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

