National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,698 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.58% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.