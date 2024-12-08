National Bank of Canada FI Sells 350,652 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $67,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.22 and a 200-day moving average of $429.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

