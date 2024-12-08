National Bank of Canada FI Sells 298,038 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,038 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $80,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

