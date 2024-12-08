National Bank of Canada FI Sells 100,883 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,883 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $89,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

