National Bank of Canada FI Has $55.89 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,221 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,957,676. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

