National Bank of Canada FI Has $101.85 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $101,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.