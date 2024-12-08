National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 484.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,922 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $96,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

