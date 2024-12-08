Mosaic Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 4.4% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 62,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

