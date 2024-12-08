Mosaic Financial Group LLC Invests $315,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $431.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.60 and a 200-day moving average of $375.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

