Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 2.7% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 233,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

