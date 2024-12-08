MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $70,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $195.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.