MML Investors Services LLC Has $123.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $123,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.39 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

